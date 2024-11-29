Left Menu

Karnataka's Crucial Kalasa-Banduri Project Faces Delays

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met PM Modi to address state issues amid delays in critical irrigation projects. Despite meeting with key ministers to expedite the process, bureaucratic and legal hurdles continue to stall progress, affecting the state's Kalasa-Banduri water scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:09 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in a strategic meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, discussed urgent state matters pertaining to irrigation and the wildlife board, yet critical issues remain unresolved.

Shivakumar emphasized the state's challenges, particularly in expediting environmental clearances for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation project, crucial for Karnataka's development. He noted that discussions were also held with Union Minister Prahlad Joshi regarding these pressing matters. Highlighting political uncertainties, Shivakumar commented on the stability of the Maharashtra government, doubting its longevity due to lack of cohesive leadership.

Earlier, Deputy CM Shivakumar urged Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi to accelerate the clearance process for the Kalasa and Banduri Nala Diversion Schemes, emphasizing its importance for the people of Karnataka. Despite fulfilling statutory obligations, Karnataka's proposal faces setbacks owing to unresolved legal disputes highlighted by the National Board for Wildlife, affecting progress crucial to the state's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

