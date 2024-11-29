Left Menu

Government Declines Legislative Mandate for Judicial Asset Disclosure

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that the government is not planning legislation to mandate property returns from judges, despite recommendations. The Supreme Court has decided on voluntary disclosure practices, reaffirmed by recent committees, with public access to declared assets on the Court's website.

In a recent announcement, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal clarified that the government has no plans to legislate a mandatory asset return policy for judges, a move recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on judicial reforms in August 2023. Meghwal firmly stated, 'the government is not contemplating such legislation.'

Despite the lack of legislative backing, the Supreme Court has set its own procedures regarding asset declarations. Since May 7, 1997, the 'Restatement of Values of Judicial Life' has dictated standards for judges, with a 2009 decision making asset disclosures public on the Supreme Court's website, according to the law minister.

A Committee of Judges, formed to assess mandatory asset declarations, aligned its conclusions with a 2020 Supreme Court judgement asserting these procedures. The Committee recommends judges declare assets upon office assumption and significant acquisitions, including the Chief Justice of India's declarations. This protocol, approved by the Chief Justice, is now visibly implemented on the Supreme Court's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

