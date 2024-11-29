Crucial Police Conference 2024 Centres on National Security

The All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police kicked off on Friday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with a spotlight on pivotal national security concerns like counter-terrorism, coastal security, and the fight against narcotics. The three-day event seeks to unite senior police and security officials to tackle and strategize on internal security challenges.

Providing an interactive forum, the conference allows for the robust exchange of ideas and debates on a plethora of national security issues, alongside operational, infrastructural, and welfare challenges faced by the police in India. Notably, discussions will focus on formulating best practices and processes to address crime control, law order management, and internal security threats.

From November 30 to December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the conference, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The prestigious President's Police Medal for distinguished service is also on the agenda. Emphasizing inclusivity, the Prime Minister fosters open dialogues, promoting innovative ideas during this highly anticipated annual event.

