Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Military Assets

Ukraine's military claimed responsibility for striking Russia's Atlas oil depot in Rostov, igniting a fire. The depot is crucial to Russia's military-industrial complex, supplying fuel to their army. Additionally, Ukraine targeted a radar station for the Russian Buk air defense system in Zaporizhzhia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine announced on Friday that it had successfully targeted and struck the Atlas oil depot in Russia's Rostov region, resulting in a consequential fire.

The Atlas facility is known to be an integral part of the Russian military-industrial complex, providing petroleum to the Russian army, as stated by Ukraine's military through the Telegram messaging app.

Furthermore, in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's forces reportedly hit a radar station crucial to Russia's Buk air defense system, showcasing their tactical reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

