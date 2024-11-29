Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Military Assets

In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine announced on Friday that it had successfully targeted and struck the Atlas oil depot in Russia's Rostov region, resulting in a consequential fire.

The Atlas facility is known to be an integral part of the Russian military-industrial complex, providing petroleum to the Russian army, as stated by Ukraine's military through the Telegram messaging app.

Furthermore, in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's forces reportedly hit a radar station crucial to Russia's Buk air defense system, showcasing their tactical reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)