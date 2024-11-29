Peaceful Prayers Amid Tensions: UP Ensures Law and Order
In Moradabad, peaceful namaz prayers were reported as officials ensure law and order. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MPs demand a Supreme Court-led probe into Sambhal violence. UP Deputy CM warns against disrupting peace following a recent stone-pelting incident. Security efforts continue in the region. Anand Singh reports.
- Country:
- India
Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh has assured the media that namaz prayers were conducted peacefully across the district. Singh emphasized the administration's efforts in maintaining law and order while fostering trust and cooperation among citizens.
On the political front, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman called for a Supreme Court judge to head the investigation into the recent stone-pelting incident in Sambhal. Rehman criticized the current handling of the case and pointed to broader issues involving the Place of Worship Act and other legal disputes.
In response, UP Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya reaffirmed the state government's commitment to upholding court orders and cautioned against actions that could disrupt public peace. His remarks followed a violent confrontation at a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, where multiple fatalities and injuries were reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
