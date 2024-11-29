Peru's Battle Against Illegal Gold Mining: A Deep Dive into Controversy

In an effort to regulate illegal gold mining, Peru's government has introduced a contentious bill aimed at formalizing informal miners, sparking protests across the capital.

The new law seeks to replace the REINFO registry, which critics argue allows illegal operations to persist without prosecution. However, miners demand a two-year extension to formalize their activities.

Illegal gold mining has turned into the country's largest illicit economic activity, outpacing even drug trafficking, and poses significant environmental and social challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)