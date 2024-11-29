Left Menu

Peru's Battle Against Illegal Gold Mining: A Deep Dive into Controversy

Peru is taking steps to regulate illegal gold mining by proposing a bill aimed at formalizing miners. Protests erupted as many miners oppose the law, claiming it prematurely ends protections. The illegal mining sector, often linked to crime and environmental destruction, is a major economic challenge.

In an effort to regulate illegal gold mining, Peru's government has introduced a contentious bill aimed at formalizing informal miners, sparking protests across the capital.

The new law seeks to replace the REINFO registry, which critics argue allows illegal operations to persist without prosecution. However, miners demand a two-year extension to formalize their activities.

Illegal gold mining has turned into the country's largest illicit economic activity, outpacing even drug trafficking, and poses significant environmental and social challenges.

