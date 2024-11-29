Poonch Discovery Spurs Security Alert Amid Broader Anti-Terror Efforts

A 'suspicious' box loaded with firecrackers was discovered in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, igniting security concerns and prompting an immediate case registration against unidentified individuals, officials confirmed in a press release. Alerted by the discovery in Chajja, Mendhar, police and security forces acted swiftly.

Upon examination, Poonch police confirmed the contents as firecrackers. Consequently, an FIR was lodged at Mendhar police station under applicable legal sections for acts of mischief, as stated in the release. Authorities are actively investigating to pinpoint those responsible and eradicate antisocial elements involved in this act.

The police appealed to residents to stay vigilant, urging them to report any suspicious activity or objects to local authorities. Prioritizing community safety and security remains the foremost concern for police forces and other security agencies, the release added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a coordinated operation by Kathua Police and CRPF 121 Battalion spanned across 17 locations, targeting areas like Malhar, Bani, and upper Billawar to disrupt networks aiding terrorist groups. This led to the arrest of 10 suspects and the seizure of electronic devices related to ongoing investigations.

An FIR was filed under the UA(P) Act, BNS Act, and EMICO Act, signifying a major advancement in counter-terror efforts. Operations also extended to border areas such as Kana Chack, Haria Chack, Spral Pain, and Chack Wajir Lahbju.

Notably, Kathua police, alongside other forces, had recently eliminated three foreign terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammad group, achieving significant counter-terror milestones in upper Kathua and its surrounding regions, especially in Basantgarh.

