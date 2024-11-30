Priyanka Gandhi's Maiden Visit to Wayanad as MP

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is poised to make her inaugural visit to Wayanad, Kerala, as a Member of Parliament this Saturday, marking a significant milestone since her oath-taking ceremony. In a show of familial solidarity, she will be accompanied by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Gandhis were observed departing from their residences in the national capital earlier today, with Priyanka slated to address a joint public rally alongside engaging in various public activities in Wayanad. "LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi ji are set to attend a joint public meeting and other public engagements in Wayanad," read a recent post by Congress on X.

The public meeting is scheduled to take place later in the day at Mukkam, situated in the Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency of Kozhikode district. Subsequent receptions are arranged at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad at 2.15 pm, 3.30 pm, and 4.30 pm respectively, according to Congress's shared itinerary. Priyanka took her parliamentary oath on November 28, donning a traditional Kerala Kasavu saree, after defeating CPI's Sathyan Mokeri by 4,10,931 votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)