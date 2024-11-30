Russia Lifts Temporary Ban on Gasoline Exports for Producers

In a decisive move, Russia has lifted the temporary ban on gasoline exports for producers, the government declared on Saturday. However, restrictions will remain for other fuel exporters until January 31, 2025.

Originally scheduled to conclude by the end of this year, the ban was prolonged to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market. The decision also targets supporting the oil refining economy and countering unauthorized gasoline exports.

Authorities emphasize the need for such measures to maintain a balanced and lawful trade environment while addressing the challenges presented by grey exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)