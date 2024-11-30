Left Menu

Russia Lifts Temporary Ban on Gasoline Exports for Producers

Russia's government lifts the gasoline export ban for producers but keeps it for others until January 31, 2025. Initially set to end in 2023, the decision aims to stabilize domestic fuel markets and curb grey exports of gasoline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:47 IST
In a decisive move, Russia has lifted the temporary ban on gasoline exports for producers, the government declared on Saturday. However, restrictions will remain for other fuel exporters until January 31, 2025.

Originally scheduled to conclude by the end of this year, the ban was prolonged to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market. The decision also targets supporting the oil refining economy and countering unauthorized gasoline exports.

Authorities emphasize the need for such measures to maintain a balanced and lawful trade environment while addressing the challenges presented by grey exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

