Left Menu

Seven Arrested for Attack on Manipur Police Station, Demand Release of Earlier Detainees

Manipur Police arrested seven individuals for allegedly attacking Kakching police station to demand the release of four people detained earlier for vandalism. Two officers were injured during the incident. This follows a series of arrests related to arson and property damage involving elected officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:17 IST
Seven Arrested for Attack on Manipur Police Station, Demand Release of Earlier Detainees
Area domination by Manipur Police (File Photo/@manipur_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Manipur Police have apprehended seven individuals accused of launching an attack on the Kakching Police Station in Manipur's Kakching district. The assault, which left two officers injured, was reportedly intended to press for the release of four individuals previously detained for vandalizing the property of an elected member.

The arrested assailants have been identified as Naorem Jotish Singh, Kshetrimayum Rajiv Singh, Pravin Leishangthem, Pukhrambam Gopen, Naorem Sitaljit Singh, Wayengbam Johnson Singh, and Kshetrimayum Ashokumar. Their arrest follows a violent incident on November 27, after which they were promptly detained the next day.

This development comes in the wake of multiple law enforcement operations in Manipur. On November 22, police arrested 32 individuals connected to arson and property destruction cases involving elected representatives. Furthermore, security has been enhanced across the state with increased checkpoints to ensure safe logistics and the movement of essentials along key highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024