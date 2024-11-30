Seven Arrested for Attack on Manipur Police Station, Demand Release of Earlier Detainees

In a significant crackdown, Manipur Police have apprehended seven individuals accused of launching an attack on the Kakching Police Station in Manipur's Kakching district. The assault, which left two officers injured, was reportedly intended to press for the release of four individuals previously detained for vandalizing the property of an elected member.

The arrested assailants have been identified as Naorem Jotish Singh, Kshetrimayum Rajiv Singh, Pravin Leishangthem, Pukhrambam Gopen, Naorem Sitaljit Singh, Wayengbam Johnson Singh, and Kshetrimayum Ashokumar. Their arrest follows a violent incident on November 27, after which they were promptly detained the next day.

This development comes in the wake of multiple law enforcement operations in Manipur. On November 22, police arrested 32 individuals connected to arson and property destruction cases involving elected representatives. Furthermore, security has been enhanced across the state with increased checkpoints to ensure safe logistics and the movement of essentials along key highways.

