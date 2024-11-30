Seven Arrested for Attack on Manipur Police Station, Demand Release of Earlier Detainees
Manipur Police arrested seven individuals for allegedly attacking Kakching police station to demand the release of four people detained earlier for vandalism. Two officers were injured during the incident. This follows a series of arrests related to arson and property damage involving elected officials.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Manipur Police have apprehended seven individuals accused of launching an attack on the Kakching Police Station in Manipur's Kakching district. The assault, which left two officers injured, was reportedly intended to press for the release of four individuals previously detained for vandalizing the property of an elected member.
The arrested assailants have been identified as Naorem Jotish Singh, Kshetrimayum Rajiv Singh, Pravin Leishangthem, Pukhrambam Gopen, Naorem Sitaljit Singh, Wayengbam Johnson Singh, and Kshetrimayum Ashokumar. Their arrest follows a violent incident on November 27, after which they were promptly detained the next day.
This development comes in the wake of multiple law enforcement operations in Manipur. On November 22, police arrested 32 individuals connected to arson and property destruction cases involving elected representatives. Furthermore, security has been enhanced across the state with increased checkpoints to ensure safe logistics and the movement of essentials along key highways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen Trafficking Scandal: Arrests Made in Indore-Gujarat Case
Gujarat man held from Maharashtra's Akola in Baba Siddique murder case, arrests reach 25: Police.
Unrest Erupts in Manipur: Arrests, Arson, and Ethnic Tensions
High-Speed Chase in Nagpur: Arrests and Injuries in Dramatic Police Incident
Crackdown on Naxalites: Major Arrests and Explosives Seized in Chhattisgarh