Parliament Paralysis: Debate Stifled Over Sambhal and Adani Issues
Sanjay Raut questions the lack of parliamentary discussion on Sambhal and Adani issues. Despite the urgency, both Houses face disruptions, leaving opposition demands unmet. Parliament adjourns amid protests, with Vice President Dhankhar criticizing the stall in proceedings. The winter session, marred by controversy, extends till December 20.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday voiced his concerns about the Parliament's failure to address the Sambhal and Adani issues, calling them serious matters deserving debate. Raut criticized the government's aversion to discussion, questioning the integrity of democratic practices when opposition queries are silenced through swift adjournments.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till December, marking the fourth consecutive day of stalling due to opposition protests. Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram expressed hope that the government would allow important issues to be raised, urging a collaborative approach where opposition can voice concerns, and government initiatives can proceed.
In response to the disruptions, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the ongoing parliamentary gridlock, expressing dissatisfaction with the institution becoming a 'laughing stock' and urging members to prioritize public interests. Despite challenges, the winter session, which began on November 25, will continue until December 20.
