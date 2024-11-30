Left Menu

Court Postpones Decision on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh POCSO Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court has deferred its decision regarding a cancellation report filed by the police in a POCSO case against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This follows the complainant's retraction of their initial statement. The case will be revisited on January 16, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Patiala House Court has delayed its ruling on a cancellation report submitted by the police concerning a POCSO case involving former Wrestling Federation of India Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case was initially based on a complaint by a minor wrestler, who later retracted their statement.

With Special Judge Gomati Manocha on leave, the court moved the matter to January 16, 2024, for further clarification. Previously, on August 1, 2023, the court had paused its verdict after considering the responses from the complainant and her father, both of whom did not object to the cancellation report.

The father and daughter expressed their satisfaction with the Delhi police investigation, according to Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava. Their attendance at the closed hearing followed a court-issued notice, after police filed the report on June 15. A separate charge sheet against Singh and Vinod Tomar was also filed, for which charges are to be framed in Rouse Avenue Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

