INS Vikramaditya Set for Major Refit Under Strategic Contract

The Defence Ministry of India has sanctioned a significant contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the refurbishment and dry docking of the aerial carrier INS Vikramaditya. Originating from Russia, this aircraft carrier enhances combat capability and supports India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

Updated: 30-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:13 IST
  • India

The Indian Defence Ministry has inked a substantial contract with state-run Cochin Shipyard Limited for refitting and dry docking of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. This deal, valued at Rs 1,207 crore, underscores India's commitment to bolstering its naval capabilities.

Originally acquired from Russia in 2013, the INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier. It was brought into the Indian fleet through a USD 2.3 billion agreement and bears a name that honors a legendary emperor.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry highlighted that the project plays a pivotal role in transforming Cochin Shipyard into a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul hub while promoting employment for over 3,500 personnel. This move is aligned with the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' visions, aiming to invigorate India's industrial ecosystem.

