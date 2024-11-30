SOG Busts Bangladeshi Fake ID Racket in Surat

The Special Operations Group of Surat Police apprehended a Bangladeshi national for possessing multiple fraudulent identification documents, officials announced on Saturday. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Hamim Abdul Fakir, 32, allegedly entered India using these fake IDs.

A seizure of counterfeit documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Bangladesh National ID, and a Nikah card, was made from Fakir. Authorities are currently interrogating him to uncover the entities responsible for his illegal entry and to track down the agent involved in his travel from Bangladesh.

According to police reports, Fakir, hailing from Khulna district, Bangladesh, admitted to entering India through West Bengal via an agent approximately seven years ago. He then traveled to Surat after reportedly acquiring the fake documents in Kolkata.

In a separate incident, Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad detained a person accused of leaking sensitive information regarding the movements of Coast Guard ships to a Pakistani agent. The suspect, Deepesh Gohel, allegedly received Rs 200 daily from a Pakistani handler known as Sahima, police stated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)