Delhi Chokes: AQI Remains 'Very Poor', Urgent Need for Action

The air quality in New Delhi remains alarmingly in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 316 on Sunday, as reported by SAFAR. A dense smog blankets the city, pushing AQI levels in several areas above 300.

Prominent locations like Dwarka, ITO, and Okhla exhibit severe air conditions, with AQI readings of 335, 327, and 319, respectively. Meanwhile, areas such as Lodhi Road and Najafgarh recorded slightly improved yet concerning figures, hovering in the 'poor' category.

Residents, notably Vishal Guleria, express frustration over escalating pollution levels, which complicate daily life, highlighting the urgency for government intervention. Amidst rising public concern and school closures due to smog, the Supreme Court calls on authorities to reconsider restrictions affecting educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)