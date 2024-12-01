Left Menu

Honoring the Valor: BSF's Indomitable Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the Border Security Force on its raising day, acknowledging their critical role in safeguarding India's borders. Shah highlighted the BSF's unwavering commitment and sacrifices, which continue to inspire generations of patriots. Established post-1965 conflict, BSF ensures national security across 6,386 km of borders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the Border Security Force (BSF) on its raising day, underscoring the force's pivotal role in maintaining the security of India's borders. Shah praised the BSF personnel, lauding their unwavering steadfastness in safeguarding the nation's honor and aspirations with unwavering resolve.

In a message shared on platform X, Shah acclaimed the courage, selflessness, and ultimate sacrifices made by BSF soldiers, describing them as emblems of national service. He emphasized that their indomitable valor has reinforced India's borders while inspiring countless patriots dedicated to preserving the nation's ideals.

Founded on December 1, 1965, post the India-Pakistan conflict, the BSF was formed to centralize border security, previously managed by state armed police battalions. Operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the force plays a crucial role in securing 6,386 kilometers of borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

