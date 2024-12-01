Left Menu

Bank Scam Shocker: Relationship Manager Arrested in Odisha

A relationship manager with a private bank in Odisha's Cuttack was arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 2.30 crore from an elderly woman's account. He manipulated her account details to prevent alerts, transferring funds without her knowledge. Significant assets and documents were seized following his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a relationship manager of a private bank in Cuttack, Odisha, has been arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 2.30 crore from an elderly client's account. The accused, identified as Khirod Kumar Nayak, was apprehended after tampering with the victim's registered details to transfer the funds discreetly.

According to the Crime Branch, Nayak, 39, who worked at the Badambadi branch of Axis Bank, duped his client by offering to assist her with banking procedures, exploiting her unfamiliarity. Under the guise of helping her invest in a fixed deposit account for better returns, he obtained her signatures repeatedly, using them to commit fraud.

The fraudulent activity came to light when the bank discovered a staggering withdrawal and informed the affected client. The investigation revealed a total withdrawal of Rs 2.3 crore, with Nayak allegedly changing the registered mobile number to prevent the victim from receiving SMS alerts. Following a complaint, Nayak was arrested, leading to the seizure of numerous documents and devices linked to the crime, including 32 ATM cards, two phones, and a laptop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

