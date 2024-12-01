Kolkata Youth's Harrowing Encounter in Dhaka: A Tale of Assault and Injustice
Sayan Ghosh, a youth from Kolkata, was violently attacked in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for being a Hindu. Amidst police refusal to lodge complaints and initial medical denial, he managed to secure treatment and return to India. The incident highlights tensions faced by Indian visitors in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, a young man from Kolkata, identified as Sayan Ghosh, recounted his ordeal of being assaulted in Dhaka after disclosing his Indian Hindu identity.
The 22-year-old, who had traveled to Bangladesh on November 23 to visit a friend, became a victim of violence on November 26 when accosted by a group of youths near his friend's residence. Ghosh detailed to PTI the physical assault he encountered, including snatching of his belongings at knife-point.
In the aftermath, local police refused to file his complaint, questioning his visit instead. Denied treatment initially, he finally received medical attention, highlighting the alarming challenges faced by Indian Hindus visiting Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- Dhaka
- Sayan Ghosh
- assault
- Bangladesh
- minorities
- Hindu
- India
- police
- treatment
ALSO READ
Indian Americans Rally for Sanctions on Bangladesh
Indian Americans Push Trump to Sanction Bangladesh
Jharkhand govt allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators to marry tribals: Home Minister Amit Shah in Dumka.
PM Modi maintains silence when Dalits, tribals and minorities are oppressed, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Ranchi.
Tributes Paid to Ashok Singhal: A Guiding Light in Hindu Culture