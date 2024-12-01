Left Menu

Kolkata Youth's Harrowing Encounter in Dhaka: A Tale of Assault and Injustice

Sayan Ghosh, a youth from Kolkata, was violently attacked in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for being a Hindu. Amidst police refusal to lodge complaints and initial medical denial, he managed to secure treatment and return to India. The incident highlights tensions faced by Indian visitors in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, a young man from Kolkata, identified as Sayan Ghosh, recounted his ordeal of being assaulted in Dhaka after disclosing his Indian Hindu identity.

The 22-year-old, who had traveled to Bangladesh on November 23 to visit a friend, became a victim of violence on November 26 when accosted by a group of youths near his friend's residence. Ghosh detailed to PTI the physical assault he encountered, including snatching of his belongings at knife-point.

In the aftermath, local police refused to file his complaint, questioning his visit instead. Denied treatment initially, he finally received medical attention, highlighting the alarming challenges faced by Indian Hindus visiting Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

