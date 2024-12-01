Kolkata Youth's Harrowing Encounter in Dhaka: A Tale of Assault and Injustice

Amid rising concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, a young man from Kolkata, identified as Sayan Ghosh, recounted his ordeal of being assaulted in Dhaka after disclosing his Indian Hindu identity.

The 22-year-old, who had traveled to Bangladesh on November 23 to visit a friend, became a victim of violence on November 26 when accosted by a group of youths near his friend's residence. Ghosh detailed to PTI the physical assault he encountered, including snatching of his belongings at knife-point.

In the aftermath, local police refused to file his complaint, questioning his visit instead. Denied treatment initially, he finally received medical attention, highlighting the alarming challenges faced by Indian Hindus visiting Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)