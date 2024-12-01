Controversy Surrounds AAP MLA's Arrest on Extortion Charges

The arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan on extortion charges has ignited a political storm. His lawyer, NC Sharma, declared on Sunday that there are no legitimate grounds for Balyan's arrest, emphasizing 'faith in the law' and plans to seek bail amid the controversy.

Following Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court's decision to remand Balyan to two days of police custody, Balyan was apprehended by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday. The arrest was initiated after an audio clip surfaced, allegedly featuring a discussion between Balyan and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu.

The release of the audio by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) adds another layer to the ongoing investigation. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused AAP of being supported by gangsters, pointing fingers at Kejriwal's administration for allegedly facilitating extortion operations conducted by party MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)