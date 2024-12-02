Delhi's Ambitious Plan: A Drug-Free Capital in Three Years

In a significant development, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has mandated the Delhi Police and Narcotics Control Bureau to collaborate on an ambitious plan to rid the national capital of drugs within three years. DCP Crime Bhisham Singh disclosed that specialized teams will be established to combat drug trafficking and facilitate arrests.

The directive was emphasized during a recent state-level review meeting on November 26, attended by various departments. Saxena expressed his vision of transforming Delhi into a drug-free city by 2026, setting a precedent for a national campaign that began on December 1. This operation is considered a comprehensive pilot project aimed at systematically reducing drug prevalence.

Saxena's aggressive stance on drug eradication was reiterated during the ninth review meeting of the State-Level Committee Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD). Addressing the wider implications of drug abuse, the LG stressed that the menace not only debilitates youth health but also poses a strategic threat to India's national security. The planned initiatives aim to dismantle the networks exploiting this vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)