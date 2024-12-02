Left Menu

Congress Delegation to Address Sambhal Tensions

A Congress team led by Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai intends to visit Sambhal, where tensions erupted over a court-ordered mosque survey, leading to violence. The delegation aims to address concerns and highlight alleged government inaction. Previous efforts by the Samajwadi Party to visit were thwarted by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:02 IST
Congress Delegation to Address Sambhal Tensions
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress delegation, spearheaded by Uttar Pradesh's President Ajay Rai, is set to visit Sambhal on Monday following a stone-pelting incident on November 24. Party officials huddled at the Lucknow office to strategize, vowing to adopt Gandhian principles in their approach as they navigate increased security.

A three-member judicial committee also surveyed the Shahi Masjid area amid tight security, conversing with local residents and officials over the recent unrest. Notably, a Samajwadi Party delegation, led by Akhilesh Yadav, faced obstacles last month when attempting a similar visit to the afflicted district.

Tensions in Sambhal have been running high since a local court ordered a survey of the mosque on November 19, sparking deadly clashes that resulted in four fatalities. The survey was conducted after claims that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple, heightening communal sensitivities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024