Congress Delegation to Address Sambhal Tensions

The Congress delegation, spearheaded by Uttar Pradesh's President Ajay Rai, is set to visit Sambhal on Monday following a stone-pelting incident on November 24. Party officials huddled at the Lucknow office to strategize, vowing to adopt Gandhian principles in their approach as they navigate increased security.

A three-member judicial committee also surveyed the Shahi Masjid area amid tight security, conversing with local residents and officials over the recent unrest. Notably, a Samajwadi Party delegation, led by Akhilesh Yadav, faced obstacles last month when attempting a similar visit to the afflicted district.

Tensions in Sambhal have been running high since a local court ordered a survey of the mosque on November 19, sparking deadly clashes that resulted in four fatalities. The survey was conducted after claims that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple, heightening communal sensitivities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)