Tragic Bus Accident in Karnataka: 3 Dead, Over 20 Injured
A tragic bus accident in Karnataka's Tumkur district resulted in three fatalities and more than 20 injuries. The private bus, returning from Goa, struck a road divider. Authorities are investigating. In a separate incident in West Bengal, six died in a bus accident while heading to Gangtok.
In a tragic road incident on Monday, a private bus returning from Goa collided with a road divider in Karnataka's Tumkur district, claiming three lives and injuring over 20 others, according to local police.
The early morning accident occurred at around 4:30 am in the Sira area, prompting immediate medical response as the injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Following notification of the accident, Tumakuru Superintendent of Police KV Ashok visited the scene for an official investigation. Meanwhile, a similar mishap occurred in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on November 30, where six individuals were fatally injured when their bus met with an accident en route from Siliguri to Gangtok.
(With inputs from agencies.)
