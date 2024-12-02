Tragic Bus Accident in Karnataka: 3 Dead, Over 20 Injured

In a tragic road incident on Monday, a private bus returning from Goa collided with a road divider in Karnataka's Tumkur district, claiming three lives and injuring over 20 others, according to local police.

The early morning accident occurred at around 4:30 am in the Sira area, prompting immediate medical response as the injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Following notification of the accident, Tumakuru Superintendent of Police KV Ashok visited the scene for an official investigation. Meanwhile, a similar mishap occurred in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on November 30, where six individuals were fatally injured when their bus met with an accident en route from Siliguri to Gangtok.

