Goa Drug Bust Exposes International Syndicate
Authorities in Goa have arrested three individuals linked to a drug syndicate, following the seizure of Rs 11.67 crore worth of drugs. Investigations revealed ties to international operations, leading to arrests across states and global tracking efforts. Key players include Goutham M, Taslim, Shilna A, and Sreejil P P.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, three individuals have been apprehended in Goa following the discovery of Rs 11.67 crore worth of drugs. Authorities are intensifying efforts to track other members of the syndicate involved in the operation, which has ties extending beyond Indian borders.
Goutham M, a Bengaluru native, was the first to be arrested when a substantial amount of suspected hydroponic weed was found in his possession in North Goa. His capture unveiled a broader network as he admitted the drugs were to be sold locally. Connections to Thailand emerged, identifying Taslim as a facilitator in the drug trade, offering Goutham monetary incentives for transporting contraband.
Further inquiries led to the arrest of Shilna A in Bengaluru, a key coordinator within the group, and Sreejil P P in Kerala, believed to be the financial administrator of the network's operations. In response, authorities have issued Look-out Circulars and blue notices to track other syndicate members likely residing in Thailand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- drug bust
- syndicate
- arrest
- international
- police
- hydroponic weed
- Goutham M
- Taslim
- Shilna A
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to Unveil Modernized Police Academy in Assam
Tragic Loss: Bihar ASI Murder Highlights Growing Threats to Police Personnel
G7 Condemns China's Maritime Aggressions, Calls for Compliance with International Norms
India's Defence Sector: Poised for International Success Amid Global Shifts
Rajasthan Police Boycott Holi for Promotion Demands