Left Menu

Goa Drug Bust Exposes International Syndicate

Authorities in Goa have arrested three individuals linked to a drug syndicate, following the seizure of Rs 11.67 crore worth of drugs. Investigations revealed ties to international operations, leading to arrests across states and global tracking efforts. Key players include Goutham M, Taslim, Shilna A, and Sreejil P P.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:50 IST
Goa Drug Bust Exposes International Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, three individuals have been apprehended in Goa following the discovery of Rs 11.67 crore worth of drugs. Authorities are intensifying efforts to track other members of the syndicate involved in the operation, which has ties extending beyond Indian borders.

Goutham M, a Bengaluru native, was the first to be arrested when a substantial amount of suspected hydroponic weed was found in his possession in North Goa. His capture unveiled a broader network as he admitted the drugs were to be sold locally. Connections to Thailand emerged, identifying Taslim as a facilitator in the drug trade, offering Goutham monetary incentives for transporting contraband.

Further inquiries led to the arrest of Shilna A in Bengaluru, a key coordinator within the group, and Sreejil P P in Kerala, believed to be the financial administrator of the network's operations. In response, authorities have issued Look-out Circulars and blue notices to track other syndicate members likely residing in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025