Goa Drug Bust Exposes International Syndicate

In a significant crackdown, three individuals have been apprehended in Goa following the discovery of Rs 11.67 crore worth of drugs. Authorities are intensifying efforts to track other members of the syndicate involved in the operation, which has ties extending beyond Indian borders.

Goutham M, a Bengaluru native, was the first to be arrested when a substantial amount of suspected hydroponic weed was found in his possession in North Goa. His capture unveiled a broader network as he admitted the drugs were to be sold locally. Connections to Thailand emerged, identifying Taslim as a facilitator in the drug trade, offering Goutham monetary incentives for transporting contraband.

Further inquiries led to the arrest of Shilna A in Bengaluru, a key coordinator within the group, and Sreejil P P in Kerala, believed to be the financial administrator of the network's operations. In response, authorities have issued Look-out Circulars and blue notices to track other syndicate members likely residing in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)