Leaders Laud JP Nadda's Impact on BJP on His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the birthday of BJP national president JP Nadda, praised his profound contributions to the party's growth. Modi emphasized Nadda's commitment to fulfilling every organizational and legislative duty with excellence. He described Nadda as a frontrunner in initiatives aimed at fostering a healthier India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also acknowledged Nadda's leadership on this occasion, noting the expansion and trust the organization has achieved. Shah credited both Nadda and PM Modi for their roles in enhancing the nation's health sector, wishing Nadda long life and continued success.

Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented Nadda's humility and resilience. Singh highlighted Nadda's instrumental role in several party success stories and his efforts to fortify India's health sector. Notably, Nadda's political journey includes serving as BJP President since 2019 and significant tenures in various leadership roles within the party.

