Left Menu

Leaders Laud JP Nadda's Impact on BJP on His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with key ministers, extended birthday wishes to BJP President JP Nadda, highlighting his significant contributions to party growth and India's health sector. Leaders praised his dedication, simplicity, and leadership in expanding BJP's reach and success. Nadda has been pivotal in BJP's notable achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:09 IST
Leaders Laud JP Nadda's Impact on BJP on His Birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the birthday of BJP national president JP Nadda, praised his profound contributions to the party's growth. Modi emphasized Nadda's commitment to fulfilling every organizational and legislative duty with excellence. He described Nadda as a frontrunner in initiatives aimed at fostering a healthier India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also acknowledged Nadda's leadership on this occasion, noting the expansion and trust the organization has achieved. Shah credited both Nadda and PM Modi for their roles in enhancing the nation's health sector, wishing Nadda long life and continued success.

Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented Nadda's humility and resilience. Singh highlighted Nadda's instrumental role in several party success stories and his efforts to fortify India's health sector. Notably, Nadda's political journey includes serving as BJP President since 2019 and significant tenures in various leadership roles within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024