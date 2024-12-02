Left Menu

Indian Navy's 'Sea Riders Odyssey 2024': A Journey to Honor

The 'Sea Riders Odyssey 2024' bike rally kicks off December 4th, 2024, celebrating Navy Day by traversing 2500 kilometers across Tamil Nadu, promoting naval awareness and pride. The rally, supported by Royal Enfield and others, concludes in Chennai, highlighting the Navy's contributions and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:09 IST
War Memorial Chennai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's 'Sea Riders Odyssey 2024' bike rally is set to launch on December 4, 2024, aligning with Navy Day celebrations. The event, orchestrated by the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area in partnership with Royal Enfield, Orazo, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, embarks on a 13-day journey covering 2500 kilometers across Tamil Nadu. Key stops include Puducherry, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Trichy, Karaikudi, Dhanuskodi, Rameswaram, and more, concluding in Chennai on December 16.

The rally aims to enhance public awareness about the Indian Navy's pivotal role in national security, engaging with schools, colleges, and heritage sites along the route. Participants will emphasize the Navy's values and milestones. Royal Enfield's involvement taps into their legacy of organizing challenging bike rallies like the Himalayan Odyssey.

Navy Day, celebrated annually on December 4, marks the Indian Navy's valor in the 1971 Indo-Pak War during Operation Trident. This year, festivities will occur in Puri, Odisha, with President Droupadi Murmu as Chief Guest. The event features 24 warships, 40 aircraft, and stealth operations by MARCOS, honoring India's maritime legacy and the Navy's ongoing commitment to national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

