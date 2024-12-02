Carlsberg's Russian Assets Out of State Control
A decree reported by Interfax reveals that assets of Carlsberg in Russia are no longer managed by the state. These assets were seized in July 2023 under 'temporary management,' prompting Carlsberg's CEO to accuse Russia of stealing the business.
Assets once controlled by Danish brewer Carlsberg in Russia are reportedly no longer under state management, according to a decree cited by the Interfax news agency. This move marks a significant development in the ongoing saga involving Carlsberg's interests in Russia.
In July 2023, Moscow took control of Carlsberg's stake in Russia's Baltika Breweries and placed it under 'temporary management.' The seizure led Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen to openly accuse the Russian state of appropriating its business forcefully.
The change in management status of these assets signifies a turn in the Carlsberg-Russia affair, potentially impacting the company's operational strategies within the region.
