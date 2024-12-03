Milk Revolution: Yogi Adityanath's Dairy Sector Overhaul

In a landmark announcement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled plans to set up compressed biogas plants using cow dung in Uttar Pradesh. The state government aims to provide land for these projects, signaling a major step towards sustainable development.

Addressing a meeting of the Pradeshik Cooperative Dairy Federation, Adityanath underscored the need for comprehensive training for milk cooperative society workers. He emphasized equipping them with the necessary tools to foster healthy competition and enhance productivity across villages and farmers.

Highlighting the pivotal role of women in the dairy sector, the Chief Minister called for increased female participation in milk cooperatives. He cited the success of the Balinee Milk Producer in Bundelkhand as a model for empowerment. Adityanath also stressed the importance of accountability, improved milk quality testing, and rewarding exemplary performance among farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)