Left Menu

Milk Revolution: Yogi Adityanath's Dairy Sector Overhaul

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the establishment of compressed biogas plants utilizing cow dung in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized training for milk cooperative employees, boosting productivity, and empowering women in the dairy sector. He urged improving milk quality testing and maximizing benefits for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:03 IST
Milk Revolution: Yogi Adityanath's Dairy Sector Overhaul
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled plans to set up compressed biogas plants using cow dung in Uttar Pradesh. The state government aims to provide land for these projects, signaling a major step towards sustainable development.

Addressing a meeting of the Pradeshik Cooperative Dairy Federation, Adityanath underscored the need for comprehensive training for milk cooperative society workers. He emphasized equipping them with the necessary tools to foster healthy competition and enhance productivity across villages and farmers.

Highlighting the pivotal role of women in the dairy sector, the Chief Minister called for increased female participation in milk cooperatives. He cited the success of the Balinee Milk Producer in Bundelkhand as a model for empowerment. Adityanath also stressed the importance of accountability, improved milk quality testing, and rewarding exemplary performance among farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024