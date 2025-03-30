Left Menu

Celebrations and Vigilance: Navratri and Eid Festivities Amid Tight Security in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Navratri celebrations saw a surge of devotees at major temples in cities like Sambhal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. Concurrently, markets were lively ahead of Eid. Comprehensive security measures, including drones and police deployments, ensured peace, particularly against the backdrop of past communal tensions. Business flourished with bustling marketplaces.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a convergence of cultural and religious fervor as devotees poured into temples to mark the beginning of Navratri while markets buzzed with activity ahead of Eid. The states of Sambhal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya stood at the forefront, bustling with devotees and shoppers alike.

Amidst ongoing preparations, officials emphasized security, deploying police forces and drones to oversee key spots. These measures come in response to recent communal tensions, underscoring the importance of maintaining order and tranquility during these significant religious milestones.

Despite potential challenges, business thrived. The All India Industry and Trade Board noted impressive sales, particularly in the clothing and footwear sectors, as residents prepared for Eid. Meanwhile, temple visitations reached new heights, with officials anticipating record turnout during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

