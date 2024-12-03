North Korea's Pivotal Policy Parley: Shaping the Socialist Future

North Korea is set to hold a significant meeting of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee in late December, as reported by the KCNA news agency. This meeting is pivotal for announcing the country's new policy directions for the upcoming year.

The KCNA report did not specify the exact dates for the plenary meeting, which has occurred twice annually in recent years. These meetings are traditionally only publicized once the multi-day sessions commence. The report mentioned that the discussions would center on 'issues arising in achieving the comprehensive development of socialist construction,' though it lacked detail.

During last year's five-day session, leader Kim Jong Un declared South Korea an adversary, asserting that peaceful reunification was unfeasible. In the ensuing months, North Korea has acted to dismantle decades of cooperative agreements and joint ventures with South Korea.

