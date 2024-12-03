Left Menu

North Korea's Pivotal Policy Parley: Shaping the Socialist Future

North Korea plans a critical Workers' Party Central Committee meeting in late December, a key event for announcing the country's yearly policy shifts. The discussions will focus on socialist development, following last year's declaration by Kim Jong Un of South Korea as an enemy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 03:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea is set to hold a significant meeting of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee in late December, as reported by the KCNA news agency. This meeting is pivotal for announcing the country's new policy directions for the upcoming year.

The KCNA report did not specify the exact dates for the plenary meeting, which has occurred twice annually in recent years. These meetings are traditionally only publicized once the multi-day sessions commence. The report mentioned that the discussions would center on 'issues arising in achieving the comprehensive development of socialist construction,' though it lacked detail.

During last year's five-day session, leader Kim Jong Un declared South Korea an adversary, asserting that peaceful reunification was unfeasible. In the ensuing months, North Korea has acted to dismantle decades of cooperative agreements and joint ventures with South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

