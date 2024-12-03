Beijing Huada Jiutian's Resilient Path Amid US Sanctions

Beijing Huada Jiutian Technology announced in a Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing that the repercussions of the firm's addition to the United States' Entity List are largely manageable. The company asserts that its operational and financial status remains stable.

Despite the challenges posed by its inclusion on the list, the company is set to take advantage of the development opportunity by accelerating the localization of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools, a strategic move aimed at safeguarding continuous operational efficiency.

The firm emphasized its commitment to reinforcing its core competencies in EDA technologies, which is vital to sustaining its market presence and performance amid the current geopolitical tensions.

