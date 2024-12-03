Left Menu

Death Sentence Confirmed for Vinh Thinh Phat Chairwoman

The Vietnamese court upheld the death sentence for Truong My Lan, chairwoman of Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, for embezzlement and bribery in a financial fraud case totaling over $12 billion, marking the largest such case in Vietnam's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 03-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a significant legal decision, a Vietnamese court has confirmed the death sentence for real estate magnate Truong My Lan. The court rejected her appeal after her conviction on charges of embezzlement and bribery, state media sources report.

Truong My Lan, who holds the position of chairwoman at Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, faced the charges in connection with a financial fraud scheme that prosecutors say amounted to more than $12 billion. This case stands as the largest financial fraud ever recorded in Vietnam.

The initial verdict was reached in April, and the recent upholding of the sentence underscores the court's firm stance against corruption and financial crime. The case continues to attract significant attention both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

