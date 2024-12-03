Solar Solutions: Kyiv's Push for Energy Independence

In Kyiv, Ukraine, a rooftop solar panel project is setting a precedent as residents strive for energy independence amidst ongoing conflict. The initiative hopes to mitigate power blackouts during harsh winters exacerbated by Russian attacks.

Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno, highlighted a broader trend of individuals and businesses seeking alternative power sources. Strategies include solar panel installations, more electricity imports, and generator purchases.

The Ukrainian government, together with its Western allies, is pushing for a cleaner energy model. Financial programs aim to address immediate demands and long-term sustainability, offsetting setup costs significantly for pioneers like Valerii Pyndyk.

(With inputs from agencies.)