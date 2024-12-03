Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Opposition Ends Adani Protest after Six Days

In a dramatic turn, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amidst chaos for the sixth day of the winter session. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Adani controversy. This marks the end of recent protests, signaling future cooperation in parliamentary activities.

For the sixth day of the winter session, Indian Parliament witnessed a chaotic scenario as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until 2 pm on Tuesday. Key opposition figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, led a protest, advocating for a discussion on the Adani indictment.

Protesters brandished banners, vociferously calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani case. Demonstrating their discontent with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's response to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue, Congress-led opposition leaders walked out of the lower house.

Rahul Gandhi took to Facebook to share images from the protest, questioning the beneficiaries of Adani's dealings. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor announced the conclusion of recent protests in Parliament, while expressing ongoing opposition to Modi's policies. He assured future cooperation with parliamentary proceedings, emphasizing the need for dialogue over confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

