Global Markets Surge: Tech Stocks Drive Record Highs

Stock markets across Asia and Europe experienced significant gains on Tuesday, fueled by a rally in tech stocks that pushed Wall Street to unprecedented highs the previous night. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.91%, while the MSCI Asia index, excluding Japan, rose by 1.16%.

Early European trading saw the Stoxx 600 climb by 0.62%, with the French CAC 40 leading at 0.94%, rebounding from Monday's flat performance amid political uncertainty. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures remained flat after Monday's tech-led peak, with Meta Platforms and Tesla showing impressive growth of 19% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, currency markets saw fluctuations, with the dollar index weakening 0.15% after a previous rally. The euro and pound both registered gains against the dollar. Economic attention now turns to the Federal Reserve's looming rate decision and potential U.S.-China tariff tensions, alongside key economic indicators due this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)