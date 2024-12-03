Left Menu

Global Markets Surge: Tech Stocks Drive Record Highs

Global stock markets surged with tech companies leading significant gains. Asian, European, and Wall Street indices achieved record highs, driven by tech giants like Meta and Tesla. Meanwhile, the dollar steadied, and gold ticked upwards as market tensions heightened ahead of economic and geopolitical developments, particularly tariff threats and rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:10 IST
Stock markets across Asia and Europe experienced significant gains on Tuesday, fueled by a rally in tech stocks that pushed Wall Street to unprecedented highs the previous night. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.91%, while the MSCI Asia index, excluding Japan, rose by 1.16%.

Early European trading saw the Stoxx 600 climb by 0.62%, with the French CAC 40 leading at 0.94%, rebounding from Monday's flat performance amid political uncertainty. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures remained flat after Monday's tech-led peak, with Meta Platforms and Tesla showing impressive growth of 19% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, currency markets saw fluctuations, with the dollar index weakening 0.15% after a previous rally. The euro and pound both registered gains against the dollar. Economic attention now turns to the Federal Reserve's looming rate decision and potential U.S.-China tariff tensions, alongside key economic indicators due this week.

