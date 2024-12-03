Calls Strengthen for Mamata Banerjee to Lead INDIA Bloc Amid Congress Defeats

In the aftermath of Congress's disheartening losses in the Maharashtra assembly polls, discussions have emerged within political circles suggesting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a potential leader for the INDIA bloc. TMC MP Kirti Azad on Tuesday praised Banerjee for her inclusive political approach, noting her impeccable track record. 'Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi experiences defeat, it often unfolds in West Bengal, highlighting Banerjee's influence and increasing support,' Azad stated.

Azad further underscored Banerjee's reputation for articulating her viewpoints effectively. He cited her seniority and clarity in political discourse as key strengths. Referring to ongoing protests in Bangladesh concerning minority oppression, Azad pointed out that Banerjee urged international intervention, stating, 'If the Indian government remains inactive, the UN should step in. Banerjee embodies a distinctive political philosophy.'

Furthermore, Azad described Banerjee as a ubiquitous figure across West Bengal and beyond, emphasizing her ability to unify diverse groups. On November 26, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee echoed these sentiments, proposing the necessity of a strong leader for the INDIA bloc following Congress's disappointing performances in Haryana and Maharashtra. He advocated for a more robust opposition alliance to effectively challenge the ruling BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)