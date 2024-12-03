Revamping Oil and Gas Sector: A Legislative Leap
The Rajya Sabha passed the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, to separate petroleum operations from mining. This aims to boost investment, assure policy stability, and include international arbitration, enhancing confidence for both domestic and foreign investors. The bill also seeks to decriminalize sections of the 1948 law.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha has taken a significant step by passing the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024. This amendment seeks to separate petroleum operations from mining activities, aiming to draw more investment into the oil and gas sector.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in his address, highlighted the high investment and long gestation period involved in the sector. He stressed the necessity for the legislation to foster confidence among both domestic operators and foreign investors.
The bill introduces a single lease and license system to ensure policy stability and improve dispute resolution mechanisms. The focus on international arbitration is a step to enhance reliability and predictability, crucial for enticing investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Investment Scandal in Maharashtra: Trust Misplaced
Global Alliance to Scale Up Investments in Smallholder and Family Farming to Combat Hunger and Poverty
ADB Report Urges Green Investments in Education to Tackle Climate Crisis and Boost Low-Carbon Economies
HealthKart Secures $153 Million Investment to Bolster Global Expansion
HBits Unveils Prime Investment Opportunity in Mumbai's Commercial Real Estate