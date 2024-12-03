Global Push to Combat Drought: UN Summit Sparks Urgent Action

World leaders convened in Riyadh to address urgent issues of drought and land degradation, as an alarming report highlighted that global drought costs reach $307 billion each year.

The 16th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification aims to fast-track investment in nature-based solutions and land restoration.

Saudi Arabia launched a global partnership pledging billions to aid vulnerable countries, while experts emphasize the economic and environmental benefits of nature-friendly solutions.

