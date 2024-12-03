Left Menu

Global Push to Combat Drought: UN Summit Sparks Urgent Action

The UN summit in Riyadh focuses on tackling global drought, land degradation, and water scarcity. A new report estimates drought costs $307 billion annually, urging nature-based solutions and funding. The event sees high attendance and calls for increased investment in land restoration to meet climate goals and protect vulnerable communities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World leaders convened in Riyadh to address urgent issues of drought and land degradation, as an alarming report highlighted that global drought costs reach $307 billion each year.

The 16th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification aims to fast-track investment in nature-based solutions and land restoration.

Saudi Arabia launched a global partnership pledging billions to aid vulnerable countries, while experts emphasize the economic and environmental benefits of nature-friendly solutions.

