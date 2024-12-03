Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Passes Major Oilfields Amendment Bill to Boost Investment

The Rajya Sabha has passed the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, aiming to boost investment by delinking petroleum operations from mining. The bill introduces new provisions for policy stability and infrastructure sharing, intending to enhance domestic oil and gas production and decrease reliance on imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:53 IST
Rajya Sabha Passes Major Oilfields Amendment Bill to Boost Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, on Tuesday, aimed at invigorating investment in the sector by delinking petroleum and mining operations. This bill seeks to amend existing legislation to encourage foreign investors and improve domestic production capabilities.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized that the new bill offers policy stability and dispute resolution mechanisms, particularly benefiting smaller players. He expressed the need for such legislation to meet the nation's growing energy demands by 2047, as India's domestic oil and gas production significantly lags behind consumption.

While opposition members raised concerns about state rights and the central government's discretion over petroleum leases, Puri reassured them of a balanced approach. The bill introduces 'petroleum leases' and aims to decriminalize certain provisions of the original 1948 Act by employing penalties instead of imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024