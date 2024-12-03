Ukraine Appoints New Deputy PM for National Unity Amid Prolonged Conflict

In a significant political move, Ukraine's parliament has approved Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of state gas and oil company Naftogaz, as deputy prime minister to head the newly-formed ministry for national unity. This development comes as the full-scale conflict with Russia nears its third anniversary.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, 47, has been instrumental in leading Naftogaz amidst the turmoil since 2022. He previously served as a minister of regional development from 2020 to 2022. Chernyshov's candidacy received overwhelming support from 237 members of parliament, with no other nominees vying for the position.

Vasyl Volodin, a Naftogaz management board member, will temporarily take the helm of the company, which has suffered from repeated Russian long-range strikes. The legislation mandates a competition for the new CEO's appointment before a supervisory board vote. The defining tasks of Chernyshov's new ministry will be established in line with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's vision, focusing on reconnecting with Ukrainians displaced abroad due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)