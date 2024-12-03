Left Menu

Ukraine Appoints New Deputy PM for National Unity Amid Prolonged Conflict

Ukraine's parliament appoints Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov as deputy prime minister to lead the new ministry for national unity amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. Chernyshov, who managed Naftogaz through the war, will shape the ministry's functions to address the needs of displaced Ukrainians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:16 IST
Ukraine Appoints New Deputy PM for National Unity Amid Prolonged Conflict
Oleksiy Chernyshov

In a significant political move, Ukraine's parliament has approved Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of state gas and oil company Naftogaz, as deputy prime minister to head the newly-formed ministry for national unity. This development comes as the full-scale conflict with Russia nears its third anniversary.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, 47, has been instrumental in leading Naftogaz amidst the turmoil since 2022. He previously served as a minister of regional development from 2020 to 2022. Chernyshov's candidacy received overwhelming support from 237 members of parliament, with no other nominees vying for the position.

Vasyl Volodin, a Naftogaz management board member, will temporarily take the helm of the company, which has suffered from repeated Russian long-range strikes. The legislation mandates a competition for the new CEO's appointment before a supervisory board vote. The defining tasks of Chernyshov's new ministry will be established in line with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's vision, focusing on reconnecting with Ukrainians displaced abroad due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024