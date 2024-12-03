Bajwa Criticizes BJP for Ignoring Farmers' Plight

Left Menu

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the BJP-led government for neglecting farmers in Punjab and Haryana. Addressing the demand for better MSP, Bajwa urged peaceful protests. He also respected Akal Takht's decision against the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, noting a decline in the party's popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:17 IST
Pratap Sing Badal (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa launched a fierce critique of the BJP-led central government on Tuesday, accusing it of sidelining the interests of farmers in Punjab and Haryana. His comments come amidst rising unrest among farmers who feel their issues are being ignored by the ruling party.

Bajwa stated, "The BJP government has not made a single decision benefiting the farmers of India, particularly those in Punjab and Haryana. They are entitled to peacefully express their demands in their capitals, yet they are hindered from doing so." Bajwa underscored the importance of a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP), emphasizing that traders have illicitly taken approximately Rs 5500-6000 crores worth of paddy from farmers.

He urged demonstrators to protest peacefully without disrupting law and order, assuring them of the Indian National Congress's support. Bajwa also remarked on the recent disciplinary measures against former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal by the Akal Takht, acknowledging the declining influence of the SAD and the necessity of adhering to Akal Takht's decision.

On Monday, the 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers faced police barricades at the Mahamaya Flyover as they attempted to advance toward Delhi. In response, a three-tier security arrangement was executed, with Noida and Delhi seeing heightened security measures in anticipation of the protest march, a government official reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

