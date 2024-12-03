Oilfields Bill 2024: A Historic Leap for India's Energy Sector

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the recently passed Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, as pivotal for boosting energy security in India.

The legislation, which aims to amend the current framework governing the exploration and production of oil and gas, received approval in the Rajya Sabha.

According to Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the amendments represent a historic advancement for India's burgeoning energy sector, fostering investment and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)