Delhi High Court Deliberates on Kuldeep Sengar's Plea for Sentence Suspension

In a recent development, the Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding Kuldeep Singh Sengar's request to suspend his 10-year sentence on medical grounds. Justice Manoj Ohri has scheduled a hearing for January 13, 2025.

Sengar, currently serving a decade-long sentence for his involvement in the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father, has cited worsening health and prolonged appeal delays in his plea. Represented by advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, Sengar seeks relief amid his ongoing appeal.

The case, rooted in the Tis Hazari Court's 2018 conviction, highlights the gravity of the charges against Sengar, who also faces a life sentence in a separate rape case. While past appeals for sentence suspension were denied, the High Court continues to weigh the complexity of the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)