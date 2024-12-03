Left Menu

Delhi High Court Deliberates on Kuldeep Sengar's Plea for Sentence Suspension

The Delhi High Court has asked the CBI to respond to Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea for the suspension of his 10-year sentence on medical grounds. Sengar, convicted in two high-profile cases, argues deteriorating health and lengthy pending appeal. The court is set to hear the case on January 13, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:18 IST
Delhi High Court Deliberates on Kuldeep Sengar's Plea for Sentence Suspension
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding Kuldeep Singh Sengar's request to suspend his 10-year sentence on medical grounds. Justice Manoj Ohri has scheduled a hearing for January 13, 2025.

Sengar, currently serving a decade-long sentence for his involvement in the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father, has cited worsening health and prolonged appeal delays in his plea. Represented by advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, Sengar seeks relief amid his ongoing appeal.

The case, rooted in the Tis Hazari Court's 2018 conviction, highlights the gravity of the charges against Sengar, who also faces a life sentence in a separate rape case. While past appeals for sentence suspension were denied, the High Court continues to weigh the complexity of the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024