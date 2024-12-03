Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Srinagar Operation
Security forces in Srinagar neutralized a terrorist linked to the killing of seven civilians. The search operation, targeting upper reaches of the Dachhigam forest, remains active as authorities work to identify the number of terrorists involved. The terrorist, Junaid Bhat, was affiliated with LeT.
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district have launched a search operation following the neutralization of a terrorist linked to the killing of seven civilians, officials reported Tuesday.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, stated that the operation is concentrated in the upper reaches of the forest. The terrorist group in question was responsible for a recent attack in Gagangir, with the search for additional perpetrators ongoing.
The neutralized terrorist has been identified as Junaid Bhat of LeT, a resident of Kulgam, known for involvement in multiple attacks. The operation continues as security agencies gather further intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
