Empowering Farmers: A Call for Agricultural Innovation

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights the plight of farmers despite institutions like ICAR, urging reforms and innovation in agriculture. At CIRCOT's centenary, he emphasizes improving farmers' incomes for national prosperity. Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoes the significance of agriculture for India's economy and calls for cotton processing advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by farmers, despite the presence of institutions like the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (CIRCOT), Dhankhar noted that farmers resorting to agitations is detrimental to the country's well-being.

India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy, but to achieve developed nation status, rural citizens' incomes must rise significantly, Dhankhar stated. He urged agricultural research institutes to encourage farmers to add value to their products for better income. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored agriculture as India's economic backbone, requesting advancements in cotton processing technology.

Minister Chouhan also called for affordable cotton seeds for farmers and a roadmap for CIRCOT until 2047 focusing on cotton production and processing. He emphasized developing new traceability technology to boost Indian cotton exports. Both leaders stressed the pivotal role of agriculture in building a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

