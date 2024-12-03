Prayagraj Prepares for Historic Maha Kumbh 2025

Preparations for the grand Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing. The President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, highlighted the spiritual significance of pilgrimages, describing Prayagraj as the 'king of all pilgrimages.' Saraswati expressed that the upcoming Kumbh will be unique, emphasizing that India's progress is driven by profound thoughts rather than mere rhetoric.

Saraswati also lauded the state government's commitment to organizing a plastic-free Kumbh, praising efforts in promoting cleanliness and conserving water. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured that preparations are nearly complete, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the inaugural event. Invitations are being extended nationwide.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has established the Maha Kumbh Mela area as a new district to streamline administration. With an estimated 450 million devotees expected, the event is utilizing artificial intelligence and social media for better management and security. Enhanced measures include deploying water police with jet skis, aiming to ensure safety during the massive religious event from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)