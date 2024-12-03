Prayagraj Prepares for Historic Maha Kumbh 2025
Preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are underway with significant upgrades. President Swami Chidanand Saraswati emphasizes India's spiritual heritage in pilgrimages. The Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing management using AI and declaring the area a new district for smoother administration, with security across land, water, and air.
- Country:
- India
Preparations for the grand Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing. The President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, highlighted the spiritual significance of pilgrimages, describing Prayagraj as the 'king of all pilgrimages.' Saraswati expressed that the upcoming Kumbh will be unique, emphasizing that India's progress is driven by profound thoughts rather than mere rhetoric.
Saraswati also lauded the state government's commitment to organizing a plastic-free Kumbh, praising efforts in promoting cleanliness and conserving water. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured that preparations are nearly complete, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the inaugural event. Invitations are being extended nationwide.
The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has established the Maha Kumbh Mela area as a new district to streamline administration. With an estimated 450 million devotees expected, the event is utilizing artificial intelligence and social media for better management and security. Enhanced measures include deploying water police with jet skis, aiming to ensure safety during the massive religious event from January 13 to February 26, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Constitution Day, Highlights Asia's Largest Trade Fair
Fair Elections Sought in Uttar Pradesh By-Polls by Congress MP
Unveiling the Masterminds Behind Uttar Pradesh Exam Paper Leak Scandal
High-Stakes Bypolls Set Stage in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Revamps PPP Policy for Future Growth