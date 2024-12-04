Left Menu

U.S. Extends Iraq's Electricity Waiver

The United States has renewed a 120-day waiver for Iraq, enabling it to pay Iran for electricity imports. This move, according to U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel, comes as Iraq works on enhancing its domestic electricity generation capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:49 IST
U.S. Extends Iraq's Electricity Waiver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has once again extended a crucial 120-day waiver allowing Iraq to continue payments to Iran for electricity imports, as confirmed by U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel during a Tuesday briefing.

This waiver renewal marks a continuation of a policy in place since 2018, which permits Iraq to address its energy needs through Iranian electricity while it works towards boosting its own electricity generation capacity. Patel highlighted this ongoing measure as essential for Iraq's energy infrastructure development.

The latest extension underscores the ongoing geopolitical and energy challenges in the region, with Iraq relying on Iranian energy supplies as it seeks to enhance its domestic energy production capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024