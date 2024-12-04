U.S. Extends Iraq's Electricity Waiver

The United States has once again extended a crucial 120-day waiver allowing Iraq to continue payments to Iran for electricity imports, as confirmed by U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel during a Tuesday briefing.

This waiver renewal marks a continuation of a policy in place since 2018, which permits Iraq to address its energy needs through Iranian electricity while it works towards boosting its own electricity generation capacity. Patel highlighted this ongoing measure as essential for Iraq's energy infrastructure development.

The latest extension underscores the ongoing geopolitical and energy challenges in the region, with Iraq relying on Iranian energy supplies as it seeks to enhance its domestic energy production capabilities.

