U.S. Approves Javelin Missiles Sale to Tunisia

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $107.7 million sale of Javelin missiles to Tunisia. The primary contractors for this deal will be Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp. This move signifies growing defense ties between the two nations as part of U.S. foreign military sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:39 IST
The United States is set to bolster Tunisia's defense capabilities with the possible sale of Javelin missiles. The Pentagon announced the State Department's approval for this $107.7 million deal on Tuesday, marking a significant step in military cooperation between the countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp have been named as the principal contractors responsible for delivering the state-of-the-art missile systems. These companies are expected to enhance Tunisia's defense framework significantly.

This approval comes as part of the broader U.S. strategy to strengthen alliances and foster military partnerships across different regions, ensuring enhanced security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

