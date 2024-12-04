Leadership Dispute in INDIA Bloc: Mamata Banerjee's Emerging Role Sparks Debate

In a political twist, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram indicated on Tuesday that discussions about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading the INDIA bloc should be directed to the alliance leaders. He expressed that such a decision would require a consensus within the opposition bloc, particularly from the Congress, which is the largest party in the coalition.

Adding to the conversation, TMC MP Kirti Azad highlighted Banerjee's commendable political record, noting her ability to unite people. Azad praised her significant victories in West Bengal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing her success to her straightforward and clear communication style. On international matters, Azad cited Banerjee's proactive stance on Bangladesh's internal issues as evidence of her far-reaching influence.

The leadership question further escalated after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's remark on the need for a strong leader within the INDIA bloc, following Congress's setbacks in Haryana and Maharashtra. His comments underscored an urgency to consolidate the opposition's strength against the BJP, suggesting that the Congress's past attempts have not met expectations.

