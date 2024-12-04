Antler India to Boost Startup Investments with USD 25 Million Injection

Antler India, a venture capital firm, announced plans to inject USD 25 million into 50 startups by 2025. This move is an extension of their strategic investment agenda, having already allocated USD 75 million to 30 budding enterprises in 2024.

Among the firms attracting their initial support are those operating in fashion retail, innovative fuel cell technology, and AI-enhanced mobility solutions. Notable investments include companies like Meine Electric and Namma Yatri, reflecting the diverse sectors Antler is influencing.

Highlighting the growth-friendly environment fostered by its initiatives, Antler India Partner Rajiv Srivatsa noted the importance of their Residency program. This initiative helps founders refine ideas, establish solid teams, and gain early marketplace traction. The upcoming Residency cohort is set for February 2025.

