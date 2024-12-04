Left Menu

Antler India to Boost Startup Investments with USD 25 Million Injection

Venture capital firm Antler India plans to invest USD 25 million in 50 startups in 2025, following its USD 75 million investment in 30 startups in 2024. The firm's focus is on fostering global technology leaders from India, with investments in diverse sectors and a Residency program for entrepreneurial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Antler India, a venture capital firm, announced plans to inject USD 25 million into 50 startups by 2025. This move is an extension of their strategic investment agenda, having already allocated USD 75 million to 30 budding enterprises in 2024.

Among the firms attracting their initial support are those operating in fashion retail, innovative fuel cell technology, and AI-enhanced mobility solutions. Notable investments include companies like Meine Electric and Namma Yatri, reflecting the diverse sectors Antler is influencing.

Highlighting the growth-friendly environment fostered by its initiatives, Antler India Partner Rajiv Srivatsa noted the importance of their Residency program. This initiative helps founders refine ideas, establish solid teams, and gain early marketplace traction. The upcoming Residency cohort is set for February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024