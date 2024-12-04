Left Menu

Suzlon's Landmark Wind Power Expansion with Jindal Renewables

Suzlon Group has secured a significant 302.4 MW wind power project from Jindal Renewables in Karnataka. This brings the total capacity to 702.4 MW, representing Suzlon's largest order from a single client. The generated power will support steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, aligning with India's renewable goals.

Updated: 04-12-2024 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Suzlon Group announced on Wednesday the acquisition of an additional 302.4 megawatt wind project from Jindal Renewables, further cementing their strategic partnership in Karnataka.

Having recently secured a 400-megawatt deal in October, Suzlon's total wind power collaboration with Jindal now amounts to 702.4 MW, marking its largest commercial and industrial order from a single customer.

The expanded project will utilize 96 S144 series wind turbine generators with hybrid lattice towers to aid steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, contributing to India's renewable energy targets for 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

